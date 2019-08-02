This kitchen gadget will keep your avocados from turning brown

The struggle is real when it comes to keeping your avocados perfectly fresh. It always seems like the minute that they're finally ripe, they turn brown.

But thankfully, we have found a product that helps to keep your avocado -- and other produce -- fresh for longer! The Farberware food huggers are silicone lids that easily slide right on top of your food and help to extend the life of your favorite fruits and veggies (see them in action in the video above).

These huggers work on everything from onions and cucumbers to even open jars and bowls! Shop these little wonders below and feel free to toss your plastic wrap out while you're at it.