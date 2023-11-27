Kitchen knife killers face longer sentences under government plans

Poppy Waterhouse was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2018

Killers who use knives already at a crime scene in an apparent crime of passion could face longer sentences under Government plans to treat them more like premeditated murderers.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has launched a consultation to determine whether the “starting point” sentence for those who use weapons already at a crime scene should be increased from 15 years.

It follows a campaign by the mother of Poppy Waterhouse, who was killed aged 24 by her ex-boyfriend Joe Atkinson, 25 – she was stabbed her more than 70 times with a knife from the kitchen in their flat in Leeds.

Atkinson pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for a minimum of 15 years and 310 days in prison. But if he had taken his weapon to the scene – deemed an aggravating factor – he would have faced a minimum of 25 years.

Poppy’s mother Julie Devey says the 10-year sentencing difference is insulting to victims of domestic homicides, the majority of whom are female.

One in four murders committed by current or former partner

Ministers, however, are also concerned about the unintended consequences of increasing the sentence, as it could lead to longer jail time for women who stab their partner with a kitchen knife in a moment of violence after years of domestic abuse.

The consultation is therefore also looking at whether domestic killers should receive longer sentences if they subject their victims to a campaign of coercive and controlling abuse.

Mr Chalk said: “It is shocking that around one in four murders are committed by a current or former partner, or relative. This Government has already gone further than ever to protect women and girls, with tough new protection orders plus laws to ensure abusers and killers spend longer behind bars.

“To make sure sentencing policy is meeting the threat, it is right to review this complex landscape so that the scourge of violence against women is tackled as coherently and effectively as possible.”

Every year, around 90 people – overwhelmingly women – are killed by their current or ex-partner, with most of these murders taking place in the home. When a weapon is used – often a kitchen knife – it is normally already at the scene.

This means that although weapons are used, these offences generally do not qualify for a higher starting point – with a discrepancy of up to 10 years compared with murders where a weapon is taken to the scene.

‘Doing it for the women losing their lives every week’

Ms Devey said: “It’s insulting to say ‘well you were in the house, you were in the flat, you knew the person who murdered you, therefore your life is worth 10 years less. That is the message that is going out to the public. We want that 10-year gap completely eradicated.”

She is campaigning with Carole Could from Calne in Wiltshire, whose 17-year-old daughter Ellie was murdered in 2019. Like Poppy, Ellie was killed in her kitchen by an ex-boyfriend who used a knife he found there. Ellie’s murderer, Thomas Griffiths, who was 17 at time, was given a minimum prison term of 12 and a half years.

Ms Devey said: “If we manage to get any positive changes, it’s not going to affect Poppy’s murderer, Joe Atkinson. But I do it for the women who are losing their lives every week, and for the families – other mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters – who have to sit and hear that their loved ones’ lives are worth 10 years less.”

Justice Minister, Gareth Bacon, said: “For some evil people, murder is the brutal final act of a controlling and coercive relationship with their partner. It is only right we look at whether the sentences for these types of killings reflect this sustained and unacceptable abuse.

“This consultation builds on the action we are taking to clamp down on domestic homicide, by introducing new laws to punish abusers with longer jail terms, and better protect victims.”

