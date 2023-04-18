Kitchen knives could be seized from homes under crackdown on dangerous weapons

Kitchen knife

Police will get powers to seize kitchen knives from homes if they suspect they will be used in crimes under plans to crackdown on dangerous weapons.

Ministers are to consult on proposals for police to have extra powers to “seize, retain and destroy bladed articles” held in private even if the knives are not on the Home Office’s banned list of weapons.

It is one of a raft of measures to close loopholes and toughen sentences for the sale, importation and possession of knives after a 11 per cent increase in knife offences to more than 50,000 last year.

The crackdown will see the sale and possession of some machetes and unmarked zombie-style knives banned, as revealed by The Telegraph.

Anyone caught manufacturing, selling or supplying them will face up to two years in jail. There are 20 weapons on the banned list including belt buckle knives, butterfly knives and push daggers.

Knives - Joe Giddens/PA

However, ministers say police have been hamstrung when they raid suspects’ homes and find weapons which are not on the banned list such as, currently, machetes.

The present law does not allow officers to seize them even if they suspect they will be used in further crimes.

“We consider it a proportionate response for the police, where they are in private property lawfully, to seize, retain and eventually destroy bladed articles if they have good reason to believe they will be used in crime,” said the consultation.

Ministers said it was designed to cover dangerous weapons like ceremonial swords, but it will also apply to any knives police suspect could be used in a crime.

The Home Office is consulting on whether they should be knives of “any length” or “of a certain length”.

'This can’t go on'

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said: “The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorise their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks. They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect.

Story continues

“This can’t go on. These plans seek to give the police greater powers to seize and destroy these weapons and impose harsher penalties on the criminals selling them, keeping them off our streets and making communities safer.”

Under current laws, police can only confiscate and prosecute possession of zombie knives if they have a cutting or serrated edge and “images or words (whether on the blade or handle) that suggest that it is to be used for the purpose of violence”.

Machetes have no such markings, while suspect retailers have been selling zombie knives without any writing or images on them or even packaging which would allow police to seize them.

The Government will ban machetes except those that have legitimate agricultural purposes and zombie knives without markings.

'It is time that we ban these dangerous weapons'

The penalty for importing, manufacturing, selling or supplying banned offensive and dangerous weapons will increase from up to six months in prison to a maximum of two years, a fine or both - as will the sentence for selling to anyone aged under 18.

As part of the consultation, ministers are also considering increasing the maximum sentence of four years in jail for knife possession for anyone caught with a banned weapon such as a machete or zombie knife.

The Government could also introduce a new offence of possession of a weapon with intent to cause injury, fear of violence or to endanger life, similar to the calibrated approach with firearms where intent to cause harm carries a maximum 10 year jail term and intent to endanger life is life imprisonment.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said: “Too often we hear from towns across England and Wales that another life has been lost to violence, often using large knives that have no legitimate use.

“It is time that we move to ban these dangerous weapons, which is the process we are starting today. We are also consulting on giving the police more powers to seize knives.

“This joined up approach will empower the police to take action against criminals and save lives.”