KITCHEN SMARTS: Navigating the varied world of olive oils

  • A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in New Milford, Conn., on March 12, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. (Katie Workman via AP)
  • A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in Waterbury, Vt. on March 26, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. For most of us, the world of olive oil is a bit of a mystery, and you may find yourself with an uncertainty similar to the one you feel in a wine store when you are contemplating the plethora of bottles lined up for the choosing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Lessard)
  • A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in Waterbury, Vt. on March 26, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. For most of us, the world of olive oil is a bit of a mystery, and you may find yourself with an uncertainty similar to the one you feel in a wine store when you are contemplating the plethora of bottles lined up for the choosing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Lessard)
  • A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in New Milford, Conn., on March 12, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. (Katie Workman via AP)
  • A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in Waterbury, Vt. on March 26, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. For most of us, the world of olive oil is a bit of a mystery, and you may find yourself with an uncertainty similar to the one you feel in a wine store when you are contemplating the plethora of bottles lined up for the choosing. (AP Photo/Carolyn Lessard)
1 / 5

Food Olive Oil Basics

A variety of olive oils are displayed at a grocery store in New Milford, Conn., on March 12, 2021. There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them. (Katie Workman via AP)
KATIE WORKMAN
·5 min read

If you’ve been in the olive oil section of the grocery store lately, you’ve likely been confronted with a lot of choices. Possibly even a wall of olive oils, with different symbols on the bottles and a whole lot of brands to choose from.

For most of us, the world of olive oil is a bit of a mystery, and you may find yourself with the same kind of uncertainty you feel in a wine store when contemplating the plethora of bottles lined up.

My friend Ted called me up a while back and asked, “Should I buy the extra virgin olive oil, or should I go with something more experienced?” Yes, the jokes about extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) are easy, but the fact remains: There is a lot of confusion about which olives oils to buy and how to use them.

So let’s get into it. What kind of olive oils should you keep on hand, and which should you use when?

First, let’s dive into the meaning of extra virgin, virgin and pure olive oil.

The term extra virgin, which also might be labeled cold-pressed, refers to oil made from the first pressing or milling of fresh, young, green olives.

According to Vincent Ricchiuti, a fourth-generation farmer in Fresno, California, who founded Enzo Olive Oil, “One of the most important things for quality and freshness is how fast you get the olives from the tree to the mill.” His organic olives go from the tree to bottle within 24 hours.

The flavor of extra virgin olive oils can range widely. Grapes, regions, weather… all affect the taste and quality, just like wine. Good-quality extra virgin olive oils usually have pleasant notes of bitterness, and different oils will have more specific flavor nuances: You may hear yourself using words like peppery, grassy, vegetal, sweet or almondy. The intensity of flavor varies from delicate to assertive, though good extra virgin olive oil should always taste fresh and clean. The color may range from a rich glowing green to golden yellow.

Pure olive oil is made from the paste or pomace that remains after the first pressing. Usually there are chemicals involved in this process, and this oil is best used for cooking and frying, as its flavor tends to be blander and less nuanced than extra virgin olive oils.

Virgin olive oil is usually a blend of extra virgin and pure olive oils.

Very good extra virgin olive oil is best used in cold preparations, rather than cooked, to get the most out of its singular flavor. Think about salad dressings, and drizzling over any finished dish, from soups to fish to crostini. If there is a harvest date on the bottle, check that it is from the previous fall’s harvest.

Some cooks hesitate about using good olive oil because of its lower smoke point, the temperature at which it begins to burn. Francesca van Soest, technical sales and marketing manager for Australian-based Cobram Estate, studied olive oil in college and says, “There has been this unsubstantiated rumor that you cannot cook with EVOO because of its smoke point for far too long. If you go to Europe, everyone has been cooking with extra virgin olive oil for millennia, so why do we believe that we can’t here?”

Rolando Beramendi, founder of the California-based Italian food importer Manicaretti, adds, “you just need to be very good friends with your flames” when you cook with olive oil and make sure the temperature doesn’t get too high.

You may have noticed a large discrepancy in olive oil prices. Where to splurge and where to economize?

Shop for olive oil at stores with high turnover, so it hasn’t been sitting on the shelf for months. Besides local grocery stores, there are of course online and specialty shops that sell a wide variety of artisanal, small-batch extra virgin olive oils that can be pricy but worth the splurge.

“As far as the money you are spending, think about that we are quick to buy a $35 bottle of wine, and drink it in the same meal. But a $35 dollar bottle of olive oil (stored properly), can last for months, so you’re getting more than a good bang for your buck," says Beramendi.

If you use a lot of olive oil (and dear reader, that would be me), proper storage is less of an issue because you will use it up before its quality really declines. The best way to store olive oil is sealed, in a cool, dark place (if you store your olive oil by the stove, don’t!).

Some manufacturers bottle their olive oil in dark or even opaque bottles to prevent light from accelerating oxidation of the oil. Light, heat and air are the enemies of stored olive oil. Stored properly, good extra virgin olive oil will last for months, and a more commercially produced one should last for at least a year. If it smells or tastes rancid, toss it.

Quality olive oils come from all over. Italy is one of the most famous producers, but so are Greece, Spain and, in recent decades, California. Good olive oil is also produced in countries as diverse as Australia, Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco and Croatia. In Italy alone, Sardinia, Sicily, Umbria, Tuscany, Apulia and Liguria are among the regions revered for their distinctive oils.

Most olive oil-producing regions have third-party verification and accreditation, and Van Soest urges buyers to look for those seals on the bottle. She says there is a “regretfully large level of adulteration and mislabeling" around the world.

The world of flavored olive oils is also robust. Enzo makes two lines of flavored olive oils. Infused ones are made on a larger scale from a combination of extra virgin olive oil mixed with organic essential oils such as garlic, basil and Meyer Lemon. Then there is the pricier “crush” series, where raw ingredients, such as locally grown clementines and Fresno chilies, are crushed with the olives.

Of course, like wine, like cheese, like chocolate, to start to learn about olive oil is to scratch the surface of a deep and ancient food tradition. But just by experimenting a bit, and maybe spending a few extra dollars, you’ll see the delicious results right away.

Recommended Stories

  • Police called to dad’s overdose coax AK-47 from 10-year-old son, Louisiana cops say

    The gun was loaded and the safety was off, according to police and media reports.

  • You Know How to Freeze—Here's How to Un freeze

    The best (and worst) ways to thaw and reheat frozen food.

  • The Supreme Court just ruled in favor of Google in its legal battle with Oracle, ending a 10-year fight over the future of software

    The court ruled that Google's use of Oracle-developed Java code "did not violate the copyright law" and was done under fair-use provisions.

  • 27 Sunday Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan

    Grab a sheet pan and get cooking with these Sunday dinner recipes. One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up these zesty chicken fajitas. Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DLH Holdings Corp...

  • The Real Reason Designers Style Books Backwards on Shelves

    If you want to learn a lot about a person, look at what’s on their bookshelves . It became everyone’s favorite quarantine pastime as they watched...

  • Police arrest 107 people during Kill the Bill protests in London

    The Metropolitan Police said 107 people were arrested in London on Saturday as demonstrations were held across England against plans to increase police powers. Thousands of people marched in towns and cities in protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, despite the Covid-19 lockdown. The proposed legislation would give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests - including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms. Throughout Saturday, police dealt with what they said were "peaceful" Kill the Bill protests in areas including London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and Dorset. On Sunday, Scotland Yard said 107 people were arrested for a range of offences during the demonstration in central London. The alleged offences included breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on a police officer and breaches of coronavirus legislation. The force previously said 10 officers had been injured, though "none of these are believed to be serious". Footage shared on social media appeared to show the arrests of legal observers, who typically monitor the actions of police during demonstrations.

  • My Five Favorite Meals: Chef Chris Scott

    Butterfunk Biscuit Co.Chris Scott grew up cooking in his family’s home in the middle of Pennsylvania’s Amish Country. The recipes he learned had been carried with his ancestors, who were enslaved people in the deep south and had migrated north after Emancipation, living for generations in Virginia.He’s one of the most exciting new chefs on the culinary landscape. Scott’s famed restaurant Butterfunk Kitchen in Brooklyn earned him a spot on TV show Top Chef, where he was a semi-finalist. He has now morphed his original establishment into Butterfunk Biscuit Co., which he describes as a “quick service” restaurant in SoHo. It focuses on takeout and features biscuit sandwiches that reflect Harlem and African American food history. “And donuts,” he’s quick to remind me, lest I leave that out.My Five Favorite Meals: Massimo BotturaMy Five Favorite Meals: Chef Emma BengtssonAnd, of course, he is working on a cookbook, about African American heritage cuisine, which is slated to come out next spring. I can tell from hearing him talk passionately about it that the book is going to have as much soul as soul food in it.In this era of chefs talking about “projects” and “brands,” he is refreshingly more of a food philosopher speaking about the bonds between people eating together, and between people and their different heritages.“Food and me are very spiritual. It’s about so much more than whipping something up and putting it on the plate, it’s about the connection. Cooking is where I lose myself, and where I find myself all over again,” he says. He tells me people ask him what his favorite tool is and that he always answers the kitchen table, “because that’s where we meet, where we can be restored, not just by food but by conversation, by love.”Scott has cooked at nine James Beard Foundation dinners, including five times as the lead chef and in 2018 he created a special meal to celebrate Juneteenth with chefs Brother Luck, Tonya Hopkins and Adrienne Cheatham. This was the Beard House’s first Juneteenth dinner. Now it’s an annual event. Butterfunk Biscuit Co. “A lot of people assume that soul food is all about fried chicken, ribs, watermelon, anything red velvet. True Southern food is all about the agriculture, because if you think about it, historic dishes were something that we grew,” he says. “A standard meal would be some type of vegetable stew, and if you were lucky you’d have a ham hock in there. If you’re true to what we ate back then, then everything that comes through that will be pure. People think of red velvet, but back then Black people were too poor to color something red just for the fun of it.”Scott is also passionate about the current emergence of true African American food culture. “I’d like to see more of it make it to the global table, more Caribbean foods, more foods from Africa, the Middle East, to where we are an integral part of the global table.”These are his five favorite meals.Top Chef FinaleOne of the most exceptional meals I ever had was on the finale of Top Chef. Adrienne Cheatham made sea urchin on spoonbread with buttermilk dashi topped with a lobster crisp. I was always fascinated with Adrienne’s cooking style. We were competitors on the show, so I couldn’t really show my admiration for her cooking. I told her how beautiful the dish was and actually started to weep. She has a southern background just like I do, but the way she takes simple southern ingredients and elevates them to something beyond words is simply spectacular. Not only was I honored to be selected by her to help her win the show and become the first African American woman to win Top Chef, but I was glad to in that moment to enjoy a bite of food and have it tell me a story.Omar Tate’s Bean PieOmar Tate’s bean pie is out of this world. I’ve known about Omar for quite sometime as he worked his way through many kitchens, including the Cecil up in Harlem. Omar is far more than a chef. He is a poet, a thinker, a modern day griot telling the story of African American joy, pain, love, fear, and beauty and sometimes through his food. When we met for the very first time, we were both shopping for groceries in H Mart, and I knew right then and there that we had a connection. We’re both from Philadelphia, so we share that dynamic that goes way beyond the superficial cheesesteaks and soft pretzels. We share stories of police brutality during the Rizzo administration, the writings of Mumia and what summertime feels like down by the Plateau in Fairmount Park.When we had the opportunity to cook together at an event in February, 2020, at the James Beard Foundation, I was super excited. Not only was I looking forward to his flavors, but I knew I would be intrigued with the stories that came with each dish—almost like a verbal “wine pairing.” His dessert course was a bean pie, yes, just like the ones sold by the Muslim brothers on the sidewalks. Omar is a Muslim and grew up in a Muslim household. His mother would make this bean pie all throughout his life, so I knew that when he was sharing this at the dinner, he was literally sharing a very intimate part of who he is. That’s what made it so special.Sushi Yasuda, New YorkAbout eight years ago, for my birthday, and literally two weeks before the birth of our son, my wife took me to Sushi Yasuda. Now, I’ve had sushi before, but it was normally one of those trendy California roll spots or places that did origami out of nori sheets. This one was different; we actually got dressed up and we went early, so we sort of had the place to ourselves. There was minimal conversation with the chef, but one of the things that impressed me the most was the way he prepared these baby squids. I had never seen whole baby squids before, so already I was intrigued. The chef made a nage out of kombu and sake, and placed the squid in the broth. He then quickly chilled them and prepared them with something that was similar to yuzu and daikon. It was great to be submerged in a totally different food culture in its purest form, and to be sharing that moment with my wife and soon-to-be-born son.Breakfast, Coatesville, PennsylvaniaMy grandmother makes a simple dish that only requires three ingredients: potatoes, onions and bacon fat. No matter how hard I try, I cannot duplicate the flavors she creates in the pan. It’s simply fried potatoes. She’ll take a raw potato, slice it into rings, julienne an onion and cook everything in a skillet with the bacon fat. Some potatoes will be charred, some will be perfectly golden brown and some will simply be steamed from the condensation when she puts a lid on top. It’s probably one of my favorite things that she makes.Growing up in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, we never had time for breakfast. My mother (a single mother) was usually up and out of the house by 5 AM. I would be second to leave by 7:45 AM and never really had time for a proper breakfast aside from a bowl of some sugary cereal. But on the weekends, that’s when the family came together and made something special or at least to us it was special. We would wake up to the aroma of these fried potatoes and onions, black coffee, eggs and toast.Comal, Denver, ColoradoBack in 2017, I had the opportunity to eat at a place called Comal, in Denver, Colorado. It’s a heritage food incubator and it employs individuals from Mexico, Syria, Iraq and other countries. On this day, I had the opportunity to cook with some women from Syria. They spoke of their journey to the United States and some of the loved ones they left behind in refugee camps. We spoke of and prepared typical Syrian dishes like mahshi and kibbeh, and how these foods made them happy. Having the opportunity to cook with complete strangers from another part of the world and celebrate our cultures is exactly why I do what I do. I always said that food is the “connective” that brings us together, and that moment in Denver, at Comal, proved that once again.My Five Favorite Meals features the most cherished dining experiences of bartenders, chefs, distillers and celebrities.Interview has been condensed and edited.Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gov. Abbott won’t throw first pitch at Texas Rangers opener, blames partisan politics

    Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voting law that opponents say would suppress minority voters.

  • Amazon shoppers are freaking out over this 'perfect' all-in-one kitchen gadget: 'Wins out over the Instant Pot'

    With over 300 smart cooking presets, the Chef iQ is so good that I've decided to donate my Instant Pot and make this my go-to smart cooker.

  • Krispy Kreme Has An All-New Oreo Glaze And This Is The Best News We've Heard All Year

    EVERYBODY REMAIN CALM.

  • These delicious vegan recipes are super easy to make — Joey Skladany will show you how

    Put them in your dinner lineup this week. The post These delicious vegan recipes are super easy to make — Joey Skladany will show you how appeared first on In The Know.

  • This Ford Mustang Is Worth $1 Million

    They call it Vicious and that’s not just a name…

  • ER Doctor: Paramedics Never Said George Floyd Had Heart Attack or OD’d

    via REUTERSThe emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead said Monday that when paramedics brought the 46-year-old Black man to the hospital on May 25, no one told him they suspected he’d had a drug overdose or heart attack.Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who was a senior resident at the Hennepin County Medical Center at the time, explained to jurors how he tried to resuscitate Floyd when he was brought into the ER after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on him for over nine minutes. He said that while he was immediately told that Floyd was “detained” by police at the time of “medical emergency,” paramedics did not mention anything about a possible drug overdose.“Any amount of time a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome,” Langenfeld told jurors in Hennepin County court, suggesting that officers at the scene should have provided medical attention. “Approximately 10 to 15 percent decrease in survival for every minute that CPR is not administered.”‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandLangenfeld said Floyd’s heart was not beating to a “degree sufficient to sustain life” when he was brought in, prompting his team to perform several life-saving measures, including chest compressions and artificial airways, as they tried to revive him.After about 30 minutes, however, they declared him dead. The doctor said that hypoxia, or low oxygen, was the most likely cause of Floyd’s cardiac arrest based on the information he had at the time of his death. He added that oxygen deficiency is commonly known as “asphyxia.”Langenfeld’s testimony comes after several current and former Minneapolis police officials slammed Chauvin’s decision to use the excessive-force restraint position, all insisting it was “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Eric Nelson, the former law enforcer’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chauvin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force the cop did on May 25, 2020—which was captured in a video shared around the world.Prosecutors revealed Monday that three other MPD officials are expected to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Inspector Lt. Katie Blackwell, who will insist officers are not trained to place knees on the necks of those in custody. Sgt. Ker Yang will also testify about MPD’s crisis-intervention training given to all officers. Two use-of-force experts are also expected to testify against Chauvin’s actions on Monday.On Friday, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, Lt. Richard Zimmerman, testified that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed. Instead, officers are told to put people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face-down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also testified Thursday that Chauvin’s use of force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could’ve ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Last week, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Brussels buses banish French in Dutch-speaking Flanders

    A push by Flemish nationalists to remove the French language from buses that shuttle between the Belgian capital and the Flanders region has proved successful, in the latest chapter of petty linguistic squabbles in Belgium. Take a metro, bus or tram within Brussels and the overhead announcements of travel information can last until the next stop, as French, Dutch and sometimes English are rattled off over the tannoy. On the cross-country Ostend to Eupen rail service, German is even added into the mix as the train makes it into the German-speaking community of east Belgium. The linguistic melange of Brussels' buses is about to get simpler, though, as any routes that make it as far as Flanders will not display bus stop indicators in French once the border is crossed. For Flemish nationalists it was a long-overdue change. “It cannot possibly be the intention that buses drive about in Flanders with bilingual messages,” said Inez De Coninck of the New Flemish Alliance, a party that campaigns in favour of Flemish independence from Belgium. Ms De Coninck added that “the Brussels local transport company [STIB] has several stops in Flanders and at the moment the buses always display bilingual messages, even on Flemish soil.” Buses operated by the Flemish transport firm already ditch French when they leave the Brussels region, following a report by Belgium’s language supervision committee back in 2011. But the loss of French in Flanders could negatively impact Francophone passengers, especially given that the vast majority of Brussels residents speak French rather than Dutch. STIB recently announced that it will rename 17 bus and tram stops after famous women. However, city authorities came under flak on social media when a public poll decided to rename a tunnel currently bearing the name of King Leopold II after the late singer Annie Cordy. Social media posts called the choice of Ms Cordy “ridiculous”, with many questioning whether she was famous enough for the accolade or too Francophone for a tunnel that leads into Flanders.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • ‘I want front pockets.’ Old Navy responds to 7-year-old’s plea for design change

    Her first-grade class was practicing persuasive letter writing.

  • The surprising ways 3 women secretly fought the Nazis in Poland

    The Warsaw ghetto uprising that began on April 19, 1943, was the such revolt of World War II and inspired similar rebellions across occupied Europe.

  • Kaley Cuoco wore a hot-pink gown in bed to watch 'Schitt's Creek' after the SAG Awards

    Kaley Cuoco paired her pink Prabal Gurung gown with diamond jewelry, an updo hairstyle, and pink Louboutin heels.

  • US tells AstraZeneca to cut ties with manufacturer amid fear of undermining faith in vaccines

    US health officials have told AstraZeneca to cut ties with its manufacturing partner amid fears that any more production mishaps could erode the public’s faith in vaccines. AstraZeneca’s operations at a plant in Baltimore have been halted and will be moved elsewhere after an error by staff from Emergent BioSolutions meant that ingredients were mistakenly mixed into 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which were also being produced at the site. Those vaccines have had to be destroyed and the delivery of more than 20 million Johnson & Johnson doses is hanging in the balance while quality control issues are addressed. The pharmaceutical giant has drafted in extra staff and assumed full responsibility for the production of the one-shot jab. Now, it has been reported that the US Government is helping AstraZeneca find new partners as it seeks to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.