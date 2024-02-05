Kitchen worker at Augusta detention center charged for sexual relationship with inmate

A woman who worked in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center kitchen was arrested on Monday after admitting to having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Romenia Williams, 41, is charged with one count of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and one count of sodomy, according to jail records.

On Friday, Aramark Food Services reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, stating Williams, one of their contracted employees, was potentially involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the detention center, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

During an interview with investigators, Williams admitted to being in a sexual relationship with an inmate while she was working in the kitchen at the detention center, according to the release. Investigators also interviewed the inmate, who confirmed he was in an ongoing relationship with Williams.

"This incident will follow the same course as any other criminal investigation and no other information will be provided at this time," the sheriff's office noted in the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Kitchen worker admits to having sexual relationship with Augusta inmate