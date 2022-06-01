This KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the best we’ve ever tested—save $68 at QVC today

Shop at QVC today to save 15% on the KitchenAid Pro 600 stand mixer.

Looking to create culinary masterpieces in the kitchen this summer? The KitchenAid Pro 600 6-quart bowl lift stand mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory for whipping up tasty treats and it's currently on sale for a delectable price cut at QVC.

Today, June 1, the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-quart bowl lift stand mixer is marked down from $448 to $379.99 at QVC for a savings of $68. To make the deal even better, shipping is also reduced from $20.97 to $7.67 when you purchase the KitchenAid Pro today. If you're a new QVC customer, you can use the coupon code OFFER to get $15 off your first purchase of $35 or more, meaning you could save an additional $15 on this already-reduced KitchenAid mixer.

KitchenAid makes a huge variety of mixers with special attachments to help prepare just about any recipe you can think of. The KitchenAid Pro 600 is one of the best stand mixers we've ever tested thanks to its powerful motor and superior bread kneading ability. When you buy the KitchenAid Pro 600 from QVC, your purchase includes the stand mixer, a six-quart stainless steel bowl, flex edge beater, pouring shield, spiral dough hook, flat beater and wire whip.

Whip up delicious summer meals with the KitchenAid Pro 600 on sale at QVC today for a 15% price cut.

If you're a whiz in the kitchen, this is a great KitchenAid mixer for you, as we determined that the powerful 575-watt motor is best suited for someone who is well-versed in using stand mixers for cooking or baking. This mixer includes all the bells and whistles you need to make everything from fluffy sourdough bread to airy whipped cream for apple pie this summer.

Shop t his QVC deal today to snag the KitchenAid Pro 600 for a major markdown and enjoy reduced shipping fees, too.

