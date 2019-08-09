Are Kitex Garments Limited’s (NSE:KITEX) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Kitex Garments Limited (NSE:KITEX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kitex Garments:

0.20 = ₹1.2b ÷ (₹7.6b - ₹1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Kitex Garments has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Kitex Garments Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Kitex Garments's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Luxury industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Kitex Garments compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Kitex Garments's current ROCE of 20% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 42%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kitex Garments's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:KITEX Past Revenue and Net Income, August 9th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Kitex Garments? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Kitex Garments's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kitex Garments has total assets of ₹7.6b and current liabilities of ₹1.7b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 22% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Kitex Garments's ROCE