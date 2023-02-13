Kitsap County burglars hit Best Buy, Home Depot stores
Kitsap County detectives are investigating two overnight burglaries that happened early Monday.
The first one happened at the Silverdale Best Buy store, followed by a second burglary at the Poulsbo Home Depot.
The two burglars were recorded by surveillance cameras, but their faces cannot be seen. One is wearing a white protective suit, similar to what was worn in some Mason County burglaries, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies said the same burglars may have also broken into a Silverdale Home Deport earlier this month.
The suspects appear to be using a 2020 to 2022 Ford Ranger that is seen in surveillance photos.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call 911 or email the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office at KCSODetectives@kitsap.gov.