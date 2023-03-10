Kitsap County corrections officer injured in scuffle during court hearing

A 25-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a Kitsap County corrections officer following a scuffle during a court hearing on Wednesday.

The corrections officer had "several" bleeding lacerations following the incident, according to court documents.

The 25-year-old man was initially charged with a count of second-degree robbery in Kitsap County Superior Court and was being arraigned on that charge when the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The corrections officer said that the man became upset during the hearing, "became aggressive," shoved his chair backward and was yelling, a Port Orchard police officer wrote in a report. When officers went to restrain the man, he resisted, the Port Orchard officer added: "There was a scuffle and they went to the ground. During the scuffle, (the 25-year-old man) scratched the top of (the corrections officer's) head causing several lacerations."

The corrections officer who was scratched drew a Taser and threatened to use it on the man, who then complied with orders.

In an interview with the Port Orchard officer, the man admitted to "losing it" and kicking one of the officers in court but was not sure how the lacerations on the corrections officer's head happened.

"He stated that he just wanted to get away," the Port Orchard officer wrote.

The man was charged with a count of third-degree assault for the incident.

In the matter that initially brought him to court, the man was arrested on Saturday following a robbery near the Seven-11 on 6th Street in Bremerton. A man had gone to the alley next to the store to buy marijuana, where a pair of men stole $150 from him and pointed a gun at him, according to court documents. The victim identified the 25-year-old man as the person who had pointed the gun at him, and he was arrested and charged as an accomplice to the robbery.

The man pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge Wednesday and is being held at the Kitsap County Jail on $250,000 bail in that matter and on $25,000 bail for the assault, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap County corrections officer injured in scuffle in court