Kitsap County couple arrested in Snoqualmie after lying to police

A couple pulled over in Snoqualmie learned the hard lesson that lying to police could get you arrested.

At about 5:30 a.m., Snoqualmie Police stopped a black Audi early Sunday near Snoqualmie Point Park.

Police did a background check on the car’s owner and found he had a warrant out for failure to appear for a stolen car charge out of Kitsap County.

Police said the man who was in the back seat had to be physically removed from the car.

Not only was he booked for the original warrant, but he now faces additional charges of making false statements, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

The man’s girlfriend was also arrested for making false statements and obstruction.