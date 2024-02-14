Kitsap County deputies looking alleged for thief caught on camera

Kitsap County deputies are looking for an alleged thief who was caught on camera stealing from a gas station market.

The Tracyton Market is in the 5000 block of May Street Northwest in Bremerton.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said around 8 a.m. on February 2, the man walked into the market and browsed lighters and spray can torches.

Deputies said he grabbed a few as if he was going to check them out but instead took off with the items.

The owner leapt over the counter and chased him but the man was picked up by a car waiting nearby.

If you have any information email KSCOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case #K24-001299.

You can watch the video below: