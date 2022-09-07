Kitsap County detectives seek help identifying woman tied to Olalla double-murder suspect

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released images Tuesday of a woman who they say was with a murder suspect in Puyallup on the day the suspect allegedly killed two people in Olalla.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify the woman in the images, shown Aug. 18 at a fast food restaurant in Puyallup, apparently with 40-year-old Shaun Rose, who was arrested last month and charged with murder in the deaths of Steven and Mina Shulz.

“At this time investigators would like to speak with this person,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Anyone with information about who the woman is was asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or by email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.

The man detectives say the woman was with, Rose, lived in an RV on a property neighboring the couple he is accused of killing. Steven and Mina Shulz were found dead Aug. 18 after their daughter contacted law enforcement for a welfare check.