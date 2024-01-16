Kitsap County judge declines to hear challenge on Trump ballot eligibility, citing venue

Frankey Ithaka, of Port Orchard, speaks with a gaggle of reporters following a hearing in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday morning. Ithaka is part of a group of Kitsap County voters challenging former President Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on ballots in Washington state.

PORT ORCHARD – A Kitsap County Superior Court judge declined to rule on a challenge seeking to block former President Donald Trump's name from appearing on ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections in Washington state, citing Thurston County as the proper venue on Monday morning.

The proceedings brought a crowd of Trump supporters and a gaggle of media to the Kitsap County Courthouse but no resolution to the challenge. Pointing to Thurston County as the seat of state government, Judge Jeffrey Bassett declined to hear the matter.

"Considering that the litigants are seeking a statewide application, I do not believe Kitsap is the appropriate venue for this case today," Bassett said. "There are 39 counties in this state, filing a separate action in every county could result in I don’t know how many different decisions."

The group of Kitsap County voters who brought the challenge in Kitsap County also filed the challenge in Thurston County last week.

More: Group files challenge in Kitsap County seeking to keep Donald Trump off Washington ballots

"We go to Thurston, and see what they say in Thurston," said Frankey Ithaka, of Port Orchard, one of the eight petitioners who sought to block Trump's name from appearing on ballots in the state.

In a statement, state Republican Party chair and state Rep. Jim Walsh dismissed the challenge: “This filing, like similar filings made in other states, is a poorly-conceived attack on democracy made by unserious people. These eccentric readings of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment waste taxpayers’ money and time. The Washington State Republican Party will protect the interests of all Washingtonians by standing steadfast against such rank stupidity.”

U.S. Supreme Court justices agreed earlier this month to take Trump's appeal of a related case in Colorado, and arguments are scheduled to be held on Feb. 8.

The Kitsap group that brought the challenge cited Trump's "engagement in an insurrection" on Jan. 6, 2021, and Ithaka pointed to the Colorado proceedings.

"If we are not a nation that adheres to the Constitution, then we have nothing to stand on," Ithaka told a group of reporters. "We have got to adhere to the Constitution, and the Constitution is clear in plain text that if you engage in an insurrection, you cannot be president, and you cannot run for president, and you cannot hold public office again."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Judge declines to hear challenge on Trump ballot eligibility, citing venue