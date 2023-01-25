Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar

KIRO 7 News Staff
1 min read

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”

A stolen Ford Edge containing some of the items was found later, but the alleged burglar was not, the sheriff’s office said.

