Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”
A stolen Ford Edge containing some of the items was found later, but the alleged burglar was not, the sheriff’s office said.
