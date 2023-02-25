Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy arrested after allegations of domestic violence

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a deputy was arrested after being accused of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The deputy was arrested after an incident was reported around noon Saturday. The case was then referred to the Bremerton Police Department for investigation.

Police booked the deputy into the Kitsap County Jail, but he will be held in a jail outside Kitsap County until a court appearance on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy voluntarily gave up all of their firearms, a county vehicle, their sheriff’s badge and commission card, and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The case was referred to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

News Release from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office pic.twitter.com/KieJViaJFb — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) February 25, 2023



