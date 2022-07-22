Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify pair of smash-and-grab thieves

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two smash-and-grab thieves who damaged two businesses in Bremerton earlier this month, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from one.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 6 at 3:46 a.m., a gold 2007 Toyota Camry with Washington license plate BVB1974 backed up to the front doors of a business on Riddell Road in Bremerton.

The driver stayed in the car while a passenger got out and tried to shatter the glass doors with a sledgehammer, but he instead removed the whole sheet of glass.

The man then got a tow strap from the trunk of the car and tied one end to the interior door gate. The driver then drove forward, but the tow strap popped off of the door.

The passenger loaded the broken sheet of glass into the car and they left, the sheriff’s office said.

At 4:25 a.m., the same car backed up to the front doors of another business located on Silverdale Way. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the men used the sledgehammer to shatter the glass of the front door.

Both men then entered the business and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The sheriff’s office has potentially identified the registered owner of the Toyota Camry with known addresses in University Place, Gig Harbor and Grapeview, but law enforcement has not been able to contact them.

Anyone with information that can help identify the two men or who knows where the car may be is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Lissa Gundrum at 360-337-5669.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips at CrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app.