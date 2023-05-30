Kitsap County sheriff's deputy fires shots at pit bull that bit him, owner arrested

A pit bull bit a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy who was attempting to arrest its owner at a location just east of the Bangor base's Trident gate on Friday night, sheriff's office officials said. The deputy fired shots at the dog, and it ran off, according to court documents.

Deputies were initially called to a location on Seaholm Way, just northeast of where Highway 3 crosses Highway 308, on Friday on a threats report involving a 50-year-old man. One deputy reported that the man had approached people on the street "multiple times during the day saying he was going to kill them and he was going to teach the victim a lesson," according to court documents.

Deputies arrived at the scene and attempted to arrest the man. He was directed him to put his hands behind his back, but he didn't and began stepping away. One of the deputies grabbed the man's arm, and as another deputy grabbed for his waist, he punched that deputy in the face, according to court documents.

The man's dog bit the leg of one of the deputies, who fired three shots at the dog, one of the deputies wrote in a report. The dog ran off, and the deputies eventually placed the man in custody and took him to the Kitsap County Jail.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kevin McCarty said that the deputy who was bit went to the hospital for an evaluation and received a series of shots, including a rabies vaccine, before being released.

McCarty said the deputy initially punched the dog, a pit bull, and then shot at the dog when it came back at him.

The man was charged with a count of harassment with a threat to kill and a count of third-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap deputy fires shots at dog that bit him, owner arrested