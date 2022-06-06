Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives make arrests in deaths of Careaga cold case

PORT ORCHARD — Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives have arrested three men in connection with the 2017 killings of four members of the Careaga family, the office announced Monday morning.

A 43-year-old Bremerton man, 50-year-old Gig Harbor man and 49-year-old Bremerton man are being held on $20 million bail each until their first appearance in Kitsap County Superior Court on Tuesday, said Kitsap County Sheriff's Lt. Ken Dickinson.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the identities of the three men, but the three men listed on Kitsap County Jail's in-custody list were Danie J. Kelly Jr. 43; Robert J. Watson III, 50; and Johnny J. Watson, 49.

Kelly was previously listed as a "person of interest" in the murders in January 2018 but previously had not been charged in the murders.

Members of the trio were each arrested on Monday morning in a roundup that included the sheriff's office, other local police agencies, and federal law enforcement, Dickinson said. Each of the three men will be charged with 16 different crimes, including aggravated first-degree murder, a penalty that is a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.

The crime occurred on Jan. 27, 2017. Investigators said three members of the blended Careaga family — Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, Hunter E. Schaap, 16, and Johnathon F. Higgins, 16, were shot at a house near Tahuya Lake in Seabeck before the house was set on fire.

The incident began when a person called 911 at 11:28 p.m. on Jan. 27 and said violence was being committed in the house on Tenino Drive and then hung up.

A 911 call recorded the last words of 16-year-old Schaap: "Help! I'm dying...My family is dead! Come now!"

The apparent target of the attack, Johnny Careaga, 43, was found shot and burned in his 2005 Ford F-150 truck on a rural tree farm in Mason County two days later.

More: Five things to know about the Careaga family murders

In January 2020, the sheriff's office said it believed "members and associates" of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were involved in the murders, but the office did not elaborate on how it knew that information.

Story continues

A press conference Tuesday will be held to reveal more information, Dickinson said.

This story will be updated later today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives make arrests in deaths of Careaga cold case