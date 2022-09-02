Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash

A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver make several violations on State Route 3 near Denton Road.

When the deputy stopped the driver, a 27-year-old woman, he saw a semi-automatic handgun between the driver’s seat and the console.

The deputy found that the driver did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The deputy then got the driver’s permission to search the car for more weapons, which turned up two more guns. One of the weapons was reported stolen from Pierce County.

The deputy also found a clear storage container with hundreds of blue pills that appeared to be fentanyl. The deputy determined that the large quantity of pills meant that they were intended for distribution and not personal use.

The deputy then ordered the vehicle impounded pending an application for a search warrant. When the warrant was granted, a search recovered 9,850 blue fentanyl pills, 2 1/2 pounds of methamphetamines, three-quarters of a pound of black tar heroin, two ounces of cocaine, and $21,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

