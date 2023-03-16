Kitsap deputies arrest drive-by shooting suspect after pursuit

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a pursuit and assistance from the Washington State Patrol.

The man was wanted by the Bremerton Police Department for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting.

During the pursuit, spike strips were used to flatten the tires on the man’s van.

Once the man dumped the van, he attempted to escape by swimming from Tracyton Beach in the Dyes Inlet.

A plane with the Washington State Patrol spotted the man and he was soon arrested.