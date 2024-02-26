Kitsap Forest Theater announces spring, summer shows after lawsuit settles

Shows at the Kitsap Forest Theater, a tradition that dates back to the 1920s, will continue this year with two musicals scheduled for spring and summer after two nonprofit organizations settled litigation over easement rights.

The Keta Legacy Foundation and The Mountaineers announced in a statement that the two organizations have reached a settlement on a four-year legal dispute out of court. Both groups agreed to retire the "Mountaineers Foundation" name, which closed out the remaining issue in the lawsuit, according to a statement issued this month.

The Kitsap Sun reported the dispute in May 2023, when The Mountaineers, a Seattle-based organization that stages outdoor shows at the forest theater among other activities, considered canceling summer shows at the outdoor performing space west of Bremerton and claimed that Keta Legacy Foundation had blocked off access to the theater. At that time, a Western Washington District Court judge ruled to offer the theater troupe temporary access to property off Seabeck Highway owned by the foundation.

More: Kitsap Forest Theater will open May show after judge's order on access rights

Now the two groups have reached common ground and are ready to move on, leaders of the two both said.

“After months of negotiations to resolve the final piece of the overall litigation, we are pleased to find a pathway forward that ensures both organizations can focus their time and resources on our missions and align with our board and donor values,” Jeff Wirtz, former president of Keta Legacy Foundation, said in the statement.

The two groups also found their way to resolving other issues that arose due to cross-boundary access needs, allowing the foundation to move forward with their priorities of protecting the forests and salmon-bearing streams in and around the Rhododendron Preserve, and ensuring outdoor access for all through both groups’ activities, Wirtz said in the statement.

“We’ve been neighbors in Kitsap County for decades and we each have a stake in protecting the environment while ensuring that we respect each other’s priorities. This agreement achieves those goals which we reached in a spirit of compromise and a desire to forge a better working relationship moving forward,” CEO of The Mountaineers Tom Vogl said in the statement.

Other resolutions the two groups reached include a land swap that allows the foundation clear access to the Big Tree Trail and the recently restored salmon habitat of Hidden Valley as well as The Mountaineers backstage access to the forest theater and space for parking, the statement said.

There is also an agreement on a commonsense process to determine the intent of donors’ bequests and whether they were meant to go to Keta Legacy Foundation or The Mountaineers, as well as reciprocal easements for potential electrical upgrades across each others’ properties, allowing for a safer electrical system for the theater and potential electrical needs on the foundation’s land, according to the statement.

On the website of Kitsap Forest Theater, the theater has announced productions of its 2024 season, which include two musicals: Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical and the Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Matilda, the Musical will run for four weekends from Sunday of Memorial Day weekend to June 16. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will be available Saturday and Sunday for four weekends between July 27 to August 18.

All legal issues have been resolved to benefit both parties, the theater said on the website.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Mountaineers, Keta Foundation settle litigation over theater property