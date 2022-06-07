Kitsap judge orders 3 suspects in Careaga family murders held without bail

Robert J. Watson III enters the courtroom of Kitsap Superior Court Judge Kevin D. Hull on Tuesday in Port Orchard. Watson along with Johnny J. Watson and Danie J. Kelly Jr were each charged for their roles in the shooting deaths of the four members of the Careaga family — Johnny and Christale Lynn Careaga and 16-year-olds Hunter E. Schaap and Johnathon F. Higgins.

PORT ORCHARD — Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Kevin Hull ordered the three suspects accused of murdering the Careaga family held without bail Tuesday morning at their first appearances in court.

The three, accused of the Jan. 27, 2017, murders of Johnny Careaga, 43; Christale Lynn Careaga, 37; Hunter E. Schaap, 16; and Johnathon F. Higgins, 16, entered not-guilty pleas to 16 felony counts, including aggravated murder.

The three — Danie J. Kelly Jr. 43; Robert J. Watson III, 50; and Johnny J. Watson, 49 — were arrested Monday by detectives and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on $20 million bail. Hull chose to hold them without bail, citing the crimes as charged as "capital" cases. And though the state Supreme Court unanimously struck down capital punishment in 2018, Hull cited a state appellate court case in arguing that the suspects could be held without bail because of the severity of the crimes they're accused of.

The lengthy investigation by Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives found that there had been an argument between Johnny Careaga and the suspects, possibly over the cocaine trade. The four family members were all shot to death, execution-style, with their home — and in Johnny Careaga's case, his truck — set ablaze after the killings.

Detectives — using extensive cell phone location records, citing interviews and other evidence — laid out various circumstances in which they say the three acted suspiciously to cover their tracks.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office will hold a 1 p.m. press conference about the murders and the arrests. The Kitsap Sun will carry the conference live on the Sun's Facebook page.

The next court hearing in the three cases will be on June 27.

