Kitsap judge to oversee criminal case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

TACOMA — Kitsap County District Court Judge Jeffrey Jahns will oversee the criminal case against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who is charged with two misdemeanors over his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January.

In early November, the Kitsap County Commissioners approved the request from Presiding Pierce County District Court Judge Jeanette Lineberry for Jahns to handle the case.

The longtime lawyer — a criminal defense attorney for 14 years, prosecutor for 14 and now judge for the past 12 — is praised by colleagues in Kitsap for his ethics, legal acumen and training of younger lawyers.

"I think it is a big deal that he's been selected because he's one of the most talented individuals I know in his field," said Kitsap County Commissioner and fellow lawyer Ed Wolfe.

Former Kitsap County Prosecutor Russ Hauge, who employed Jahns as his chief deputy prosecutor of the district and municipal court divisions, said Jahns "has done much to further the cause of ethical judicial and legal behavior." An avid writer, Jahns penned "The Quest for Justice," a training manual on prosecutorial ethics.

"He has been singled out by his peers across the state as being as good as you can get," said Hauge, who noted that he is married to Jahns' sister, Jill.

Jahns has been a part of several high-profile cases on the Kitsap bench, including one in which he dismissed impaired driving charges against a mentally ill man who Jahns determined had his due process rights violated for sitting in solitary confinement for nearly 50 days, as well as striking down Bremerton's noise ordinance.

In October, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Troyer, a sitting sheriff in his four-year term's first year, with false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant.

Troyer began following Sedrick Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers early on Jan. 27, in his unmarked personal SUV. Troyer, who is white, said he thought the driver, who is Black, had been stealing packages and confronted him without identifying himself as a cop, Altheimer said. Though he reported to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier had threatened to kill him, Troyer later recanted that statement.

Former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, a former Kitsap County deputy prosecutor, was retained by the Pierce County Council to investigate the incident. That report was unable to find that Altheimer had threatened Troyer and that "a reasonable person could conclude that Sheriff Troyer exhibited an improper bias in his confrontation with Mr. Altheimer.”

Troyer has denied any wrongdoing in the case, telling KNKX Public Radio the charges are a "blatant and politically motivated anti-cop hit job." If convicted, he faces a maximum of up to 364 days in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

