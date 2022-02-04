Kitsap law enforcement officials push for change in law after police-car rammings

Bremerton police officers chased down the driver of a stolen car Wednesday after the driver was accused of driving directly at a patrol car and ramming it in an attempt to escape.

The circumstances were similar to an incident in Port Orchard last week where officers did not chase a suspect in a stolen car that repeatedly rammed two patrol vehicles trying to box him in before he escaped.

Kitsap County law enforcement officials said Thursday the increasing reports of stolen cars, and suspects fleeing police, are related to a part of police reform measure enacted last year that restrict pursuits unless police already have strong evidence of a “violent” crime. They urged state lawmakers to approve measures to modify that law.

“It really sends the message to folks that police are not going to pursue anyone,” Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese said of the current law. “We are seeing so many examples of cars just taking off.”

Supporters of the law that restricted pursuits are opposing any changes, saying lawmakers already struck the right balance between limiting the danger created by pursuits while allowing police to chase suspects when a life is in danger.

"Vehicle pursuits are inherently dangerous," said Enoka Herat, police practices and immigration counsel for the ACLU of Washington. "They put those who are completely uninvolved — pedestrians, bystanders, other drivers on the road — along with the person pursued and officers at risk."

The pursuit Wednesday started at about 4:12 p.m. when officers identified a stolen 1992 Chevrolet Blazer on the 1700 block of Fifth Street. An officer tracked it to National Avenue and blocked its path but wrote in reports that the driver tried to perform a U-turn to get away. Instead, the driver didn’t have room so started backing up, with the officer “shadowing” him.

“In order to get around me, the driver accelerated and struck the front of my vehicle and push bars,” the officer wrote, adding that at this time he had “a high amount of adrenaline.”

As the driver of the stolen Blazer started to flee, the officer radioed a supervisor for permission to pursue the car, saying he was now the victim of first-degree assault.

This set off the chase, which wound through West Bremerton, near West Hills STEM Academy and reached speeds up to 65 mph, before proceeding onto Kitsap Way.

It was here officers were able to use a “PIT maneuver,” where officers bump the rear side of the suspect’s car to cause it to spin out, and boxed in the driver.

Despite being forcibly stopped, reports say the driver continued to try to flee by ramming the patrol cars boxing him in, then tried to run away on foot before he was arrested.

During the chase four police cars were damaged – one was taken out of commission – and an officer sustained a neck injury in a second ramming incident.

A stolen Chevy Blazer is blocked by Bremerton police vehicles on Wednesday after the driver was involved in a pursuit.

For the chase on Wednesday, Jose Alejandro Figueroa, 31, was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree assault, a count of possession of a stolen vehicle and a count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

At the time, Figueroa was facing a second-degree assault charge from July for assaulting a woman with whom he shared a child. Among the allegations are Figueroa beat and bit the woman and fired a gun at her, according to court documents.

Two police cars rammed within a week

The incident on Jan. 26 in the parking lot of the Port Orchard Goodwill, which was captured on video, and the account of the Bremerton officer are similar.

In the case of Port Orchard, Police Chief Matt Brown said the intent of that suspect appeared to be to escape, rather than to injure the officers trying to prevent him from leaving.

The suspect in that incident, Brandon Charles Ervin, 26, is not in custody at the Kitsap County Jail.

At the time, officers believed Ervin was committing a third-degree assault, Brown said, which is a felony but does not qualify as a “violent” offense under current law to allow officers to chase a suspect.

Ervin was later charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with second-degree assault, which would have justified a pursuit, but Brown said his officers made the right call.

This still shot from video filmed last week by an unnamed bystander and shared on social media shows a suspected car thief repeatedly ram a Port Orchard police car before escaping.

“I stand by what they did,” Brown said, adding that officers not only have to follow the law as they have been advised but ensure they don’t make a dangerous situation worse.

In the Bremerton case, Chief Tom Wolfe said the first ramming qualified as a “violent” offense, alleging the driver was not simply trying to escape but was essentially trying to "take out" the officer in order to escape.

“We consider that a lethal use of force,” Wolfe said.

Prosecutors charged Figueroa with second-degree assault for the ramming.

Wolfe said the ramming that occurred when officers surrounded the Blazer on Kitsap Way was more similar to what occurred in Port Orchard.

“The end of our chase is like the beginning of what happened in Port Orchard,” he said.

Both chiefs support legislation that would modify current law to allow police to pursue those suspected of crimes – not just the serious crimes outlined in current law – with the qualifier that it be safe to do so.

Wolfe described the choice to pursue a fleeing suspect as a balancing act with public safety being the first concern. He added that officers have to have a plan to resolve a chase.

“We don’t just chase them until they crash,” Wolfe said.

The two ramming incidents come as police say suspects are increasingly not stopping and car thefts are rapidly rising.

Wolfe said Bremerton is on track to far exceed last year for the number of times suspects have escaped an officer trying to pull them over.

In 2021 Bremerton police documented 30 cases of drivers attempting to elude a pursuing police officer, Wolfe said. Since Jan. 1 the department has documented 16.

“They hit the gas and take off so we just shut it down, and they know that,” Wolfe said, adding that prior to the new pursuit law Bremerton followed a model policy to ensure public safety.

Herat, from the ACLU, said she was not familiar with the recent examples in Kitsap County of police cars being rammed but noted that in each one, the officers created jeopardy by using their vehicles to block suspects.

"This stuff is really dangerous, is it worth it?" she said. "Risking the officer's life and the person's life over what? Is it worth it?"

Sheriff Gese characterized the measure in the state Senate he and commissioners endorsed as a “practical” modification to current law.

He said the intent of the new laws was to hold officers accountable, but it came with unintended consequences, like an increase in auto thefts and people suspected of crimes refusing to stop for police.

“I don’t think anybody intended that,” Gese said. “That’s why we need to fix it.”

Herat said it's a well-worn talking point that police reform leads to lawlessness, one she rejects, and said the question of "Is it worth it?" has to add to the calculation when considering the risk of allowing officers to pursue people accused of non-violent crimes.

Especially, she said, when chasing people suspected of stealing cars who try to run from police.

"They don't care about the car if they stole it, those chases tend to end in collisions, then the car is totaled and that doesn't solve anybody's problem," she said. "Again, it just isn't the best practice for resolving these things."

Kitsap Prosecutor Chad Enright said he supported legislation that would allow police to pursue those suspected of a crime but was not particular about which bill.

“At this point, we have been able to see what the law changes and the result of those changes,” Enright said. “And we are seeing a skyrocketing number of vehicle thefts, and law enforcement is not able to apprehend people they know are committing crimes.”

