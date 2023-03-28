Kitsap man accused of kidnapping, raping teen, having child porn, gets 23-year sentence

A Kitsap County man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to a little more than 23 years in prison on Monday. Separately, the man also said that he had been "sexually involved with" a 15-year-old girl, and investigators found sexual images of her on a memory card that was in his room, according to court documents.

As part of a plea agreement, Anthony Vernon Weber, 34, pleaded guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court in February to a count of second-degree rape of a child, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and prosecutors dismissed a kidnapping charge.

“These (actions) were someone taking advantage of two vulnerable young girls and subjecting them to things that 12- and 15-year-olds shouldn’t have to worry about or think about,” deputy prosecuting attorney Chris Jeter said during Weber’s sentencing hearing on Monday, noting that Weber was 30 at the time of the crimes. “They have to live with that now.”

In handing down a 280-month sentence, Judge Sally Olsen told Weber that the damage he had caused the two youths was “horrific.”

“This fact-pattern was particularly egregious and painful to read,” she said. “Two girls shouldn’t have suffered this way. They’re going to be traumatized for the rest of their lives. I hope they can get the counseling they need to get over this and lead somewhat normal lives.”

According to a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by the Department of Corrections, Weber "normalized sex with children based on the immaturity of some of his mental functioning. He expressed the attitude that sex is enjoyable and not harmful for children and they enjoy sex with adults.”

Weber picked up the 12-year-old girl from her home in Lynwood and took her to his home in Kitsap County in February 2021, according to court documents, which say that after investigators found the girl at his residence, he told them that they had been communicating through text messages for about four weeks and that he knew her age. He said that they had sex several times and that he received illicit photos from her previously.

“He insisted that she was in a bad relationship and being abused,” an investigator wrote in a report. “He went to pick her up the day prior to get her out of the situation he felt she was in.”

The girl reported that the two met online and that when Weber had traveled to her home, she was afraid “something would happen” if she didn’t get in his car, an investigator wrote. The two had sex several times, she reported, noting that Weber repeatedly told her to be quiet so his mother wouldn’t know she was at the residence.

“I knew she was 12,” investigators quoted Weber saying during an interview, according to court documents. “It was wrong to do.”

Further investigation revealed that Weber communicated with a 15-year-old and received explicit images from her, according to court documents. A relative of Weber’s provided investigators a laptop and a memory card from Weber’s room after he found a video on the memory card that appeared to show Weber having sex with a child. An investigator found child pornography on the card and determined one of the victims to be the 15-year-old.

In May 2022, a social worker reported that Weber had told him that for about a year before his arrest, he had been "sexually involved with" a 14-year-old girl who turned 15 during that time, according to court documents.

Said Weber, during the Monday hearing: “I’d like to apologize for my actions that got me here. I am asking for the lower end of my sentence as I am regretful for my actions and am seeking proper help to be a better person. My family has come to show their love and support today, support to help me make better decisions, to be a better person and to help me on the right path.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man accused of kidnapping, raping teen, having child porn, gets 23 years