Kitsap man accused of mailing fentanyl that led to Wyoming death

A Kitsap County man wanted for mailing fentanyl to a man in Wyoming who died after ingesting the drug was arrested Monday night, a spokesperson for the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

Marty Leroy Ervine, 34, was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on a warrant issued by a judge in Carbon County, Wyoming, said Kevin McCarty, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. Ervine has a pending charge in Kitsap County Superior Court, a count of possession of a stolen vehicle from 2022, and court documents filed by prosecutors for that case on Tuesday note that Ervine was arrested for one count of manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the Wyoming matter and that the alleged crimes occurred in January and February this year.

Court documents also identified the deceased man as Christopher Lansing and note that he died in February.

In a court appearance on Tuesday, Ervine's bail was set at $1 million.

Ervine was identified as a suspect in the death following an investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

A U.S. Postal Service inspector found Ervine during surveillance of a residence in the 5700 block of Pine Road in East Bremerton that he was known to frequent, McCarty said. Investigators spoke to a resident of the home, conducted a search of the premises and arrested Ervine.

