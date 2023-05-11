Kitsap Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find man accused of assaulting 71-year-old

Julia Dallas
·1 min read

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man on Sunday.

The 71-year-old man said he was punched and kicked.

The KCSO said the assault happened at the Illahee Preserve.