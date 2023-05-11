Kitsap Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find man accused of assaulting 71-year-old
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man on Sunday.
The 71-year-old man said he was punched and kicked.
The KCSO said the assault happened at the Illahee Preserve.
KCSO is asking for your help to find a man wanted for questioning in the assault of a 71-year-old man. The victim says the man seen in these pictures punched him, then kicked him. The assault happened at the Illahee Preserve on Sunday, May 7th. pic.twitter.com/qyyqC759T9
— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) May 11, 2023