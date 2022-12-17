Kittanning Borough police seeking public’s help to find missing woman

Kittanning Borough police are looking for a missing woman.

According to police, 51-year-old Kim Mead was last seen traveling on foot in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at around 6:39 a.m. Friday. She was walking southbound.

Police also said Mead was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants.

Police are asking those who live in that area and have Ring or porch cameras, to check their footage between 6:40 a.m. to the present, to track Mead.

Police are also requesting anyone with more information on Mead’s whereabouts to call Kittanning police at 724-543-1538 or contact 911.

