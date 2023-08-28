Kittanning man accused of smacking State Trooper across face

A Kittanning man is facing several charges after he’s accused of smacking a state trooper across the face in East Franklin Township Saturday evening.

According to a release from PSP Kittanning, troopers responded to the Fine Wine and Spirits in East Franklin Township, in Armstrong County, after receiving a report of a “seemingly intoxicated male.” That man is identified as Randy Kunselman, 63.

Troopers found Kunselman behind the store, and while interacting with him PSP states Kunselman “smacked one of the troopers across the face.” He then resisted arrest.

Among Kunselman’s charges are aggravated assault, harassment, driving under the influence and public drunkenness.

