Kittanning man arrested after police say he set fire to home in domestic dispute

Aug. 1—State police arrested a Kittanning man Sunday morning for allegedly setting fire to a Buffalo Township home during a domestic dispute.

Joseph A. Hawk, 20, was wanted for the incident, which Trooper Timothy Reilly said happened at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road in the township.

Reilly said as police were responding to a reported domestic altercation at the residence, they received information Hawk "had set fire to the residence."

Hawk fled before police arrived, Reilly said.

On Sunday morning, state police in Kittanning said they were alerted that Hawk was spotted at the residence. When they arrived, Hawk barricaded himself alone in a treehouse, police said.

Police said Hawk surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at 7:10 a.m. He faces charges of arson and domestic assault.

Authorities reported no one was injured in the fire that extensively damaged the residence. The state police fire marshal is investigating.

Although a thorough search of the area was conducted Saturday afternoon using a state police helicopter and police K-9s, local and state police failed to locate Hawk, authorities said.

In addition to state police, Kittanning and Manor police, Kittanning Hose Companies 1 and 6, East Franklin and Worthington fire departments and Kittanning Emergency Medical Service units responded.

A preliminary arraignment was held, and bail was set at $150,000. Hawk was taken to the Armstrong County Jail.

