Kittanning police looking to identify man connected to 2023 arson

Kittanning Borough police are looking for a man they say is connected to an arson from 2023.

According to police, the fire was set on an RV on April 17, 2023 in the alley in the 300 block of S Jefferson Street.

Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Kittanning police officer Gray at 724-543-1538.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

AT&T experiencing nationwide cellular outage; T-Mobile, Verizon customers also reporting outages Jelly Roll to kick off new tour in Pittsburgh Neighbors concerned with amount of stray cats in Baden area VIDEO: 5 people charged in connection to Pittsburgh home invasion DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts