Kittanning police searching for man wanted on felony charges, considered armed and dangerous

Kittanning police are searching for a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

According to a social media post, 30-year-old David Pyle is wanted on charges including illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said Pyle was involved in a dispute on Monday, and discharged a firearm during the dispute.

Pyle allegedly stole a motor vehicle that was later found in East Franklin Township.

Police said Pyle could be under the influence of methamphetamine. Pyle is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, police said you should not attempt to apprehend or get involved with Pyle. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or Officer Michael Bartosiewicz at 724-543-1538.

