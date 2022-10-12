Kittanning woman arrested after allegedly dropping baby on head

A Kittanning woman was arrested after allegedly dropping a newborn baby on her head.

Sarah Lugo, 41, is facing a slew of charges, including endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, after Kittanning police responded to a call in the area of Oak Avenue around noon Tuesday.

In a social media post, police said Lugo appeared to be responsible for injuries to the baby, who was transported to Children’s Hospital. The severity of her injuries is not known.

During the investigation, police said Lugo fled the scene. A felony arrest warrant was obtained. Around 10 p.m., police went to Lugo’s last known address, near the 500 block of N. Jefferson Street. Police said Lugo barricaded herself in the house and resisted arrest. She was eventually taken into custody and placed in the Armstrong County jail.

In addition to endangering the welfare of children and public drunkenness, Lugo is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, defiant trespass and criminal mischief.

