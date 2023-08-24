Kittanning woman charged for allegedly abandoning dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly abandoned her dog at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allison Gaiser, 44, of Kittanning, is facing charges of cruelty to animals, neglect of animals and abandonment of animals by owner for allegedly abandoning the dog at the airport after she was told she didn’t have the right carrier for him. Police said Gaiser left the dog in a baby stroller with food and water near short-term parking as she continued to a resort destination.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Animal Friends gives update after dog reportedly abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport

Animal Friends shelter is caring for the dog, which is in good shape and being fostered, according to officials. The 7-year-old dog is not available for adoption.

