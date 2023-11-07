Kittanning woman charged with arson in Ford City house fire

Nov. 6—A Kittanning woman remained in jail Monday, accused of setting a home on fire Sunday night in Ford City.

Joy Rosellie Lloyd, 42, faces two felony and six misdemeanor charges after, police said, she purchased gasoline from a nearby Sheetz store and walked to a home in the 300 block of Plum Way dressed in black clothing and dark boots.

Police were called to the scene about 9:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire in an enclosed porch at the residence.

According to Southern Armstrong Regional Police Chief Chris Fabec, four adult occupants escaped from the home unharmed and a 4-month-old infant was treated for smoke inhalation and later released from the hospital.

No further injuries were reported, Fabec said.

According to a criminal complaint, Lloyd bought $3.45 worth of gasoline Sunday night at the Sheetz and pumped it into a gallon jug.

Police later obtained surveillance footage provided by a nearby resident that showed Lloyd coming from the direction of Sheetz at 9:16 p.m. and then returning to Sheetz at 9:54 p.m.

Police later found the gallon jug in a dumpster and reported it smelled of gasoline. A police dog detected the scent of accelerant along the porch of the home, and on Lloyd's shoes, according to police.

Charges against Lloyd include arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Lloyd remained in the Armstrong County Jail on Monday, on a $100,000 bond.

