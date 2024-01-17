Kitten in need of home after losing front leg, NC shelter says. ‘Your heart will melt’

In his first four months of life, Mushu the kitten has already faced a few struggles.

The “spirited and resilient” cat has confronted sickness and a life-changing injury, but his next challenge to overcome is finding a place to call home, according to a Jan. 16 Facebook post from Iredell County Animal Services.

The young kitten has had to adapt to life with only three legs, the shelter said in its post. Mushu lost one of his front legs in a serious injury.

Despite his injury, the fluffy black and white cat has developed “extraordinary grace and resilience,” the shelter said.

“His boundless energy and agility will leave you in awe as you watch him play, pounce, and explore his surroundings,” the shelter said.

But the little kitten is also enduring through another hardship: a feline leukemia diagnosis.

Feline leukemia is a virus that targets a cat’s immune system, weakening it over time, the shelter said. It can be contagious to other cats.

He hasn’t shown any symptoms of the illness and appears to be healthy, according to the shelter. With the help of an owner who knows how to care for a cat with the disease, cats diagnosed with feline leukemia can live “happy fulfilling lives,” the shelter said.

“Mushu’s resilient and loving nature is a testament to his ability to overcome any obstacle life presents,” the shelter wrote.

As Mushu continues to look for a loving home to be a part of, the shelter recommended interested applicants either have other cats with feline leukemia or no cats.

“We are sure that when you see the joy in his eyes and feel the warmth of his purrs, your heart will melt and be his forever,” the shelter said.

Iredell County borders Mecklenburg County, which contains Charlotte.

