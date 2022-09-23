Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield

A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield.

The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday.

It said she was driving along the road when she saw the animals being thrown from the window of a black sports car, which then left at speed.

The charity has urged anyone with information to get in touch.

It said the woman managed to capture the rabbit and took it into the care of the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch.

She was unable to locate the kitten which had run away, but two days later she was driving her husband to work through the area and spotted it.

Her husband managed to entice the six-month-old animal using chicken from his sandwiches before catching it and handing it into care.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at the branch, said: "These poor pets were callously thrown from a car window and left in such a vulnerable position - it was so lucky they were found and we are now caring for them.

"Fortunately they appear unscathed from this awful act and are doing well in our care.

"Neither of the pets are microchipped so we will look after them in case an owner can be found. If not then they will be put up for adoption when they are settled."

Ms McCawley added: "We are really worried about people abandoning their pets in such awful ways, especially with the cost of living crisis ongoing.

"Times are tough at the moment and we understand that many families are struggling to cope, and we fear that we'll see many, many more pets being relinquished to charities or abandoned, because their owners simply don't know where to turn."

