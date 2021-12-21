Kittens stolen at airport are found in trash — and then stolen again, Chicago cops say

Chicago police are looking for two people who “rescued” two kittens from the garbage at O’Hare International Airport, and then walked out with the cats.

The two kittens, Perceive and Nivea, were stolen from a traveler on Dec. 6, a news release from the Chicago Police Department said. They were in a blue pet carrier while their owner was waiting for their next flight when they were taken.

The person that took the blue carrier threw it, along with Perceive and Nivea, into a trash can at the airport, police said.

Surveillance footage captured two people who “rescued” the kittens from the garbage can. The two people then left the Chicago airport, police said.

Police are looking to identify the two people who appeared to have left the airport with the kittens and the carrier. If any person has any information regarding the case, they are asked to call Area 5 Property Crimes at 312-746-7394.

Former Texas mayor reunites with pet tortoise missing 38 days. ‘My Christmas miracle’

Want to test if your cat is a psychopath? Researchers create new survey to do just that