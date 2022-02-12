Kittery man who abandoned car on Memorial Bridge is missing, police say

KITTERY, Maine — Nicholas Lang, 41, whose car was found abandoned on the Memorial Bridge with the keys inside at 12:30 a.m. Friday, remained missing Saturday, according to police.

The bridge connects Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, over the Piscataqua River via Route 1.

Maine State Police Sgt. Thomas Pappas said authorities had no new leads on the Kittery resident's whereabouts.

"I wish we did," he said.

Police are asking the public for information to help find Lang.

Nicholas Lang of Kittery, Maine, is missing, according to State Police.

Lang is 5 feet 8 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. according to information released by the Maine Information and Analysis Center.

The release indicated Lang has a history of drug use and has active arrest warrants listed.

Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to contact Sergeant Thomas Pappas, Maine State Police, at (207) 329-2662, or email him at Thomas.A.Pappas@maine.gov.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Nicholas Lang: Kittery, ME man missing