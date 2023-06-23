Kittery man arrested in York, faces child sex assault charges in Colorado

YORK, Maine — A Kittery man was arrested in York on child sexual assault charges out of Colorado Thursday after police said his car was parked suspiciously in the road at the Woodstone development.

Thomas Medlin, 57, of Kittery, told police he was parked on Tilden Lane in the middle of the road just before 10 p.m. because he was employed to work at one of the sites in the development off York Street, according to York police Lt. Nikolaos Piskopanis. An officer on patrol had come across Medlin's parked box truck at 9:56 p.m. and pulled over to investigate, the lieutenant said.

When the officer ran Medlin's plate, they found his license was in suspension and that he was wanted on four charges of sexual assault of a child out of Colorado, Piskopanis said. The officer determined Medlin matched the person being sought from out of state and arrested him, according to Piskopanis.

Medlin is now being held in the York County jail and has waived extradition, and he is waiting to be picked up to go to Colorado, according to a clerk at the York County Superior Court. The clerk said he does not have an attorney.

Piskopanis said the arrest Thursday night was the result of “good old-fashioned police work” in which an officer took initiative. He said it is still being determined if Medlin was in fact employed to work at the development.

