Kittery man faces burglary charge for alleged break-in with ax at Seabrook Beach home

SEABROOK BEACH — A Kittery, Maine, man could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted, after allegedly being caught by police with an ax after invading a local residence Tuesday night.

Joshua Pelletier, 31, was in custody Wednesday and scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, at Rockingham Superior Court, according to court records. Pelletier is charged with felony-level criminal mischief, criminal trespass and class A felony burglary, due to the nature of the home invasion.

“According to our state’s criminal statute, a burglary which occurs at night in a dwelling or which is accompanied with a deadly weapon rises to the level of an A felony,” Seabrook police Lt. Timothy Mone. “It carries a possible sentence of from 7 ½ to 15 years in prison. The criminal mischief charge is a felony due to the amount of damage he did to the HVAC system (with the ax).”

Mone said Seabrook police responded to the Hooksett Street home after a call from residents around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting they were hearing someone “banging around in the basement.” According to Mone, officers were at the scene in about two minutes.

Also hearing the suspicious noises, Mone said officers entered the basement, including the department’s police dog team of K-9 Henry and his handler officer Tyler Houldsworth.

“Officers encountered the suspect in the basement,” according to a Seabrook police press release. “Officers observed the male was armed with an ax and began to order him out of the basement area.”

Although Pelletier allegedly initially refused commands to leave, officers continued talking with the suspect.

“Eventually, with the assistance of K-9 Henry, (officers) were able to convince the suspect to drop his weapon and peacefully exit the basement where he was taken into custody without incident,” according to the press release.

According to Mone, Pelletier was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident. Pelletier was evaluated on the scene by Seabrook Fire Department personnel and then released into police custody, Mone said.

“We’ve seen some methamphetamine in recent months,” Mone said. “We started seeing it about six months ago when (illegal) pills were being circulated that were made to look like pharmaceutical-grade prescription pills. They contained methamphetamine as well as fentanyl.”

Mone said Pelletier has a previous theft conviction in Seabrook after an arrest last year.

Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker praised the work of the officers involved, saying he was especially proud that officers and K-9 Henry were able to de-escalate a potentially lethal situation and bring about a peaceful conclusion.

“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day protecting the Seabrook community,” Walker added in his press release. “This incident highlights their dedication and resolve to protect life and property.”

Mone said the residents of the home were shaken but appeared to be fine after police took Pelletier into custody. Mone said the residents acted correctly by calling the police instead of investigating the situation themselves. That could have ended up quite differently since Pelletier had the ax, he said.

“This is why we always tell people to call us in situations like this,” Mone said. “Even if it turns out to be nothing, we’d rather be the ones who do the checking.”

Pelletier is being represented by the public defender’s office. He was initially scheduled for arraignment Wednesday but it was continued, according to court records.

This incident remains under investigation. Seabrook police ask anyone with information to contact Lt. Timothy Mone or officer Thomas Butcher at the department at 603-474-5200.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Burglary with ax at Seabrook Beach home alleged: Kittery man charged