Kittery Point church to host 107th annual Christmas Fair

KITTERY POINT, Maine — The First Congregational Church in Kittery Point has kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas Fair for over 100 years. The 2023 event, Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m., will feature a fire pit and hot chocolate bar outdoors, with homemade candies packaged to order, and the famous bakery table inside the Parish House. Other returning favorites include the Cook’s Corner featuring homemade jams, jellies, preserves and kitchen goods, the Kids’ Shop & Wrap and "Selfies with Santa."

Handmade ornaments, gifts and holiday decor, hand-knit and sewn items can be purchased as well, with sought-after wreaths and greenery arrangements for sale outdoors. Aged cheeses, homemade soup and chowder will round out the edible offerings.

Firepit at The First Congregational Church's Christmas Fair.

Guests are invited to stroll the church grounds while enjoying hot cocoa and caroling around the fire pit. When it gets chilly, duck inside the 1730 church sanctuary and enjoy some live music.

For information, email KitterypointUCC@gmail.com or 207-439-0650.

