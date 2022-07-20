Kittery police seek missing New York woman last seen in late June. Public's help wanted.

KITTERY, Maine — Police are asking for help from the public as they seek a missing New York woman.

Teresa M. Kudarauskas, 40, was last seen on Saturday, June 25 at the Market Basket at 1500 Lafayette Road in Portsmouth, the Kittery Police Department announced Wednesday.

Kittery detective Brian Cummer said police are searching for Kudarauskas because she was last known to be staying with a friend living in Kittery. Police noted Kudarauskas is not wanted in connection with any crime, but rather the department seeks to do a well-being check with her.

The decision was made Wednesday to solicit help from the public in attempting to locate Kudarauskas after speaking with her family.

Teresa M. Kudarauskas, 40, was last seen on Saturday, June 25 at the Market Basket at 1500 Lafayette Road in Portsmouth, the Kittery Police Department announced on Wednesday. Police are attempting to locate the New York woman, who was last known to be staying with a friend in Kittery.

“We decided it was time to get some help. Get some eyes out there who may see her,” Cummer said.

Kudarauskas has black hair with blue eyes and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, according to police. She could be driving a green 2001 Toyota Corolla with New York license plate KKT5548.

Cummer said Kudarauskas had been staying with a friend in Kittery for a few months and briefly had a job in Dover, New Hampshire.

'Wish we knew what to do': Police, family seek help to find missing Maine mom and daughter

The detective stated foul play is not suspected in Kudarauskas’ disappearance.

“We just want somebody to find out where she’s at and make sure she’s OK,” Cummer said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cummer at (207) 439-1638 or bcummer@kitterypolice.com.

'Unacceptable': Kittery residents stop plan for 900 housing units, boo developers

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kittery ME police seek missing New York woman last seen in June