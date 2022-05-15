Kitwave Group plc's (LON:KITW) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Most readers would already be aware that Kitwave Group's (LON:KITW) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Kitwave Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kitwave Group is:

1.8% = UK£1.1m ÷ UK£62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kitwave Group's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is quite clear that Kitwave Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Although, we can see that Kitwave Group saw a modest net income growth of 6.7% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kitwave Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Kitwave Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kitwave Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kitwave Group has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 284% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Kitwave Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

While Kitwave Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Kitwave Group can be open to many interpretations. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Kitwave Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

