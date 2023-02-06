Kitzmiller man arrested on sexual offense charges

Feb. 6—OAKLAND — A Kitzmiller man remained jailed Monday following his arrest on a warrant charging him with sexual abuse of a minor and related charges, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.

Dereck Allen Gank, 27, was taken into custody Friday on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault before he was ordered confined to the Garrett County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance.

The alleged offenses took place since Jan. 1, according to electronic court records.

The investigation leading to the arrest was initiated Feb. 2 by the sheriff's office.