Is Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:381) CEO Salary Justified?

Dennis Yu became the CEO of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (HKG:381) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dennis Yu’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited is worth HK$114m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$4.6m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth HK$4.6m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

It would therefore appear that Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited pays Dennis Yu more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Kiu Hung International Holdings, below.

Is Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 93% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -20%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

Has Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 79% over three years, some Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we’d need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Kiu Hung International Holdings shares (free trial).

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



