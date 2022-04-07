Kivvit Earns Top 5 Spot In Multiple Specialty Categories In O’Dwyer’s 2022 Rankings

Kivvit is one of the top U.S. independent communications firms, according to O’Dwyer’s annual ranking of more than 140 companies based on 2021 revenue.

Kivvit previously announced it once again ranked among the top 20 largest firms overall, driven by revenue growth of 12.9% to $39.8 million last year.

The latest specialty rankings from O’Dwyer’s showcase Kivvit’s leadership in a diverse array of categories, demonstrating our depth across critical industries and issue areas, as well as our ability to apply innovative approaches and achieve outcomes in any context.

Kivvit landed in the top 5 for the following specialty categories:

#1 Real Estate Finance & Development

#2 Energy

#2 Non-Profit

#3 Education

#4 Purpose/Corporate Social Responsibility

“From wind and solar to transmission or utilities, Kivvit teams worked with clients in every area of clean energy in 2021. We also supported a number of innovative companies in the greentech space that are helping support the transition to a clean energy economy,” said Maura Farrell, Managing Director and co-leader of Kivvit’s energy working group, which convenes subject matter experts from across the firm to address the industry’s most pressing issues. “We are so proud to work in this industry during this most dynamic time.”

“2021 was the year for colleges and universities to get their students back on campus after the turmoil of 2020. Higher education took the largest hit to their revenue model since the financial crisis. Through Kivvit’s crisis communications capabilities, reputation management insights, and an “audience first” approach to student enrollment, we worked with elite universities and access oriented colleges and universities to boost enrollment with innovative advertising and creative content to help them stand out from their peer institutions.” said Managing Director Kent Holland, who co-leads Kivvit’s higher education working group.

Kivvit also achieved top rankings in several other categories, including Environment, Sustainability, and Greentech (#6); Sports (#6); Automotive and Transportation (#7); Industrial (#10); and Healthcare (#18).

About Kivvit

Kivvit is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent strategic communications and public affairs firms in the United States, with over 130 professionals across six offices in Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Kivvit has earned over 60 awards and recognitions in the past 5 years, including Public Affairs of the Year (Reed Awards), Digital Agency of the Year (PRovoke SABRE North America), Most Innovative Agency (Bulldog Stars of PR Awards), and a Best Agency to Work For (PRovoke).

