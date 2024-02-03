Kiwanis Club of Boyne City announces scholarship opportunity

BOYNE CITY — The Kiwanis Club of Boyne City is looking for graduating seniors who reside within the Boyne City and Boyne Falls school districts who have displayed outstanding service in their community.

New this year, the application criteria have been expanded to include graduating seniors who may be attending non-traditional educational programming, including homeschooling and online schooling. The Kiwanis Club will award two winners with $1,000.

“The Kiwanis Club believes in and embodies civic engagement. We know civic engagement has the potential to initiate change and students — especially those entering adulthood — play an important role in shaping the future of our community and the world,” said Kiwanis Club President Syrina Dawson.

To apply, graduating seniors who plan to attend a college, university, trade or vocational school must submit an application, three letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay relating their experience in one or more of the Six Objectives of Kiwanis:

To give primacy to the human and spiritual rather than to the material values of life

To encourage the daily living of the Golden Rule in all human relationships

To promote the adoption and the application of higher social, business and professional standards

To develop, by precept and example, a more intelligent, aggressive and serviceable citizenship

To provide, through Kiwanis clubs, a practical means to form enduring friendships, to render altruistic service and to build better communities

To cooperate in creating and maintaining that sound public opinion and high idealism which make possible the increase of righteousness, justice, patriotism and goodwill

“We are delighted to expand our application criteria to be more inclusive to all students residing within the Boyne City and Boyne Falls school districts and we look forward to reading about the many young leaders in our community who are taking an interest in their community, giving back and contributing to the health and wellness of the Boyne community,” said Scholarship Chair Savanah Cool.

Applications have been shared with school administrators and counselors, and are available for pick up from the community board at the Boyne District Library. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 5, 2024 and may be mailed to: Kiwanis Club of Boyne City, Attn. Kiwanis Scholarship Committee, PO Box 458, Boyne City, MI 49712. Winners will be announced by April 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Kiwanis Club of Boyne City announces scholarship opportunity