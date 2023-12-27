Kiwanis Club gives back for Christmas

Dec. 26—The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club distributed food and gifts in two separate community service events this month in preparation for Christmas.

Following a years-long tradition, the Kiwanis Club distributed over 600 stuffed animals to local safety and law enforcement agencies to provide Christmas gifts and comfort toys to children. Former Club President Tom Walther said that this event took place just a few weeks before Christmas.

Club members transported bags of stuffed animals to local fire and police stations along with the Trauma Intervention Program, SoYouCan, Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville and Toys for Tots, officials said.

The toys were donated by patrons and managers of PetSmart in Yuba City. Club officials previously said that stuffed animals are kept on hand by first responders in case a child goes through a traumatic event.

In a separate event on Dec. 20, club members gathered at Beale Air Force Base to prepare an "early Christmas barbeque" for over 450 airmen, officials said. A total of 12 Kiwanis members with the help of base managers served hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soda to airmen who maintain the U-2 Dragon Lady. According to Walther, the Kiwanis Club prepared enough food to feed two shifts of airmen who maintain the U-2.