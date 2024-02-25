Kiwanis Club Host Pancake Day Across North Alabama | February 24, 2024| News 19 at 6 p.m. Saturday Evening
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Intuitive Machines revealed in a press conference Friday evening that the lander tipped over upon reaching the moon. It's on its side, but is able to communicate and sunlight is reaching its solar panels.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds.
Just toss it in your suitcase for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.
Warren Buffett's first letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders since Charlie Munger's passing began with an ode to the legendary investor.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
The week's headlines, now in video form!
X is slowly rolling out audio and video calling to users that don't pay for its premium subscription service that's formerly known as Twitter Blue.
The Arkansas ace was untouchable against Oregon State.
If you want a comfier night's sleep without splurging on a new mattress, try this under-$50 Target mattress pad.
Stocks are stacking up gains again Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The stock market is booming, and President Biden has started to brag a little. Expect him to get bolder.
Becoming a victim of fraud when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. Here's what you can do to protect your money.
In many ways, Mexico City’s environment is a force unto itself. That could be a huge factor Saturday night.
Americans donate to crowdfunding campaigns to pay off medical debt. Is it helping?
Intuitive Machines has landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, in a historic first for a private company. Flight controllers confirmed the landing at 5:23 p.m. CST, though the exact condition of the spacecraft is unclear as engineers work to refine their signal with the lander. “What we can confirm without a doubt is that our equipment is on the surface of the moon and we are transmitting,” mission director and Intuitive Machines CTO Tim Crain said.
Stocks powered higher as investors celebrated Nvidia's blowout results, which beat sky-high expectations and revived the AI frenzy.
The Jaguars have big decisions with Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley. Can they keep both star players and bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2023?